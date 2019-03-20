Army holds security meeting at SIDCO Lassipora

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In continuation of relentless efforts to established peace and building a positive atmosphere with the Factory owners and State Industrial Development Corporation Limited Managemen, a meeting was held at SIDCO office.

The meeting was held by Army to sensitize the factory owners and management about the security issues and the presence of Foreigners/persons from other areas/ Foreign Tourists presenting themselves as labourers.

The Meeting was attended by GM, DIC Mr Shabir Ahmad and other members of SIDCO along with twenty factory owners.

The main aim of the meeting was to make the SIDCO management and factory owners more responsive towards the security threats in and around SIDCO.

The meeting discussed several issues including accountability of outsiders as well as local workers in each factory and establishing several cameras at various entry and exit points of SIDCO.

The SIDCO management and all members promised their continuous support to SF in dealing with threats and the people causing it. The mgt and members expressed their gratitude to army for its positive approach in solving the various problems.