Army helps douse fire at Bal Shiksha Shishu Kendra in Jammu

April 29, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A major tragedy was averted with timely action by Army to douse a fire which had engulfed a 'Bal Shiksha Shishu Kendra' near here, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the centre at Ratnuchak village around 5.30 pm on Saturday, which was noticed by an alert army sentry at the adjoining post, the spokesperson said.

He said the sentry reacted and informed the Army authorities who immediately swung into action and sent a quick reaction team along with fire fighters to the location.

"Due to the concerted efforts of the Army along with the civilians, the fire was doused within 10 minutes. A major tragedy was averted due to timely action by the Army," the spokesperson said