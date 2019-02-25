Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists: Modi

PTINew Delhi, Feb 24:
The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers following the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, asserting that the killing of 40 CRPF CRPF men would keep "inspiring us relentlessly to uproot the very base of terrorism".
In his 53rd and last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast before the Lok Sabha elections, Modi asked people to rally together to take on the challenge of terrorism facing the country by forgetting barriers of casteism, communalism, regionalism and other differences so that the steps against terror are firmer and more decisive.
In an apparent reference to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, who the Army said were masterminds of the Pulwama attack, in an encounter, he said "retributive action was accomplished" within 100 hours of the incident.
He also mentioned responses of families of deceased CRPF men and said that the story of every family of martyrs is full of inspiration.
Paying tributes to forces, Modi said he would dedicate the National War Memorial to them on Monday and added that not having such a memorial always pained and surprised him.
"I do believe that for our countrymen a visit to the National War Memorial will be akin to a pilgrimage to a holy place. The National Soldiers' Memorial is a symbol of the nation's gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence," he said.