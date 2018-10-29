Army has declared full-scale war on civilian population: Sehrai

Denounces forces action in Shopian, Kulgam
Denounces forces action in Shopian, Kulgam
Srinagar:
Condemning remarks of Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat, Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Sunday alleged that “army has declared a full scale war on civilian population to silence the freedom voices.”
In a statement issued to press on Sunday , Sehrai alleged, “Rawat’s statement should also serve as an eye opener for India wherein he Army is enough to ensure JK remains part of India is actually an admission that India occupied Kashmir at the barrel of gun with over lakhs of forces deployment and without its military might India cannot hold Kashmir for a minute.”
“The Army Chief’s remarks were be belligerent and such posturing indicated a free license to kill, brutalize and to continue genocide of Kashmiris,” he alleged, adding “Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) has became the daily routine of occupational forces. And apart from killing and slaughtering Kashmiris, such operations have not only made the social lives hell, but have also destroyed the economic properties as well.”
Denouncing forces’ action in Shopian and Kulgam where more than 40 people got injured including some womens, during the search operations, Sehrai said, “beating people, vandalizing properties and torturing youth has become a daily affair of occupational forces in Kashmir with complete impunity, especially in south Kashmir.”
Sehrai asked the United Nations to intervene on the Kashmir issue by prevailing upon India to “shun violence and stop genocide” and initiate process for granting right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“And Since we believe and understand that Kashmir dispute remains at the centre of the regional conflict, we appeal you to challenge the inhuman and barbaric behavior of Indian State in Jammu and Kashmir and urge it to stop this reign of terror,” he said. Further, reacting to the Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that “Kashmiris should stand with Govt, not separatists” Sehrai said “the ongoing resistance movement is peoples movement which could neither be crushed in the past nor brushed aside.” Sehrai strongly condemned the slapping of PSA on Zahoor Ahmed Dar of Qazipora Pulwama and Lateef Ahmed Dar of Kuthipora Chadoora—saying that the “government using this draconian law brazenly to suppress the people of Kashmir just for striving the pious and noble cause.”