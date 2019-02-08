Army, Govt agencies keeping eye on developments in Afghanistan: Northern Command Chief  

‘Army preparing contingency plan apprehending increase in infiltration’
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Feb 7:
Northern Command Chief Lt General Ranbir Singh on Thursday Indian army has been prepared to deal with any contingency in view of planned pull out of foreign troops from Afghanistan.
“Several statements have been made regarding the planned pull out from Afghanistan and how the security situation will unfold in the years to come. While, no timeline has been framed so far, I wish to assure you that Indian Army and all the agencies in the Government keeping close watch on the developments in Afghanistan,” said Northern Command Chief, Lt General Ranbir Singh, while briefing media in Udhampur.
Lt Gen Singh said that Indian army has been monitoring the developments in Afghanistan closely and a contingency plan has also been put in place to deal with any situation.
“We are monitoring as to what action are taking place for various stake holders (in Afghanistan), and I wish to inform you that we will remained ceased off this problem, and will remain prepared to any contingency. When something like appears to be come up, then additional militants may get infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir. We are prepared for this constituency,” he assured, while answering a question about what would be the impact of pullout of troops from Afghanistan on Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chief of Northern Command said “Indian Army conducts its operations in very professional manner. It does not get affected by various statements. We know Government of India is committed for the restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.”
“The Government have mandated Indian Army to conduct counter-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir and those operations are being conducted in a very professional manner, and in a disciplined manner.”
“Our operations are not affected by political statements. Our operations are guided by our aim, and our strategy to conduct operations in professional manner,” he said.
“Indian Army is apolitical that is why political statements have no impact on the morale of the army.”
The Northern Command Chief Lt General Ranbir Singh also warned that if “Pakistan Army disrupts peace, the Indian Army is fully prepared to deal with them.”
“Pakistan-backed militant outfits have established 16 training camps for militants in Pakistan and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), while there are around 450 militants still active in Jammu and Kashmir. The activities across the LoC are under the surveillance of Indian Army.”
He said that the number of militants is more on the north of Pir Panjal.
“350 to 400 militants are still active in the Kashmir valley. On the south of Pir Panjal (in Jammu region), there are 50 militants and most of them are inactive,” he responded to a question.
Even as security situation is stable, he said, “The anti-militancy operations are mostly conducted on the north of Pir Panjal i.e. Kashmir Valley due to presence of more militants.”
He blamed Pakistan army for helping militants to sneak into this side of Line of Control (LoC) under the grab of cease fire violation.
“Militant infrastructure in PaK is still intact, while Pakistan Army violates cease fire in order to help infiltration of militants from across the border.
He said that 191 youngsters had joined militant outfits in Kashmir valley. “Most of the recruitments took place up in the month of August. There was a relative decline in the number of youngsters joining militancy from October till now,” he claimed.
He further said that there were concerted efforts on the part of the Army to reach out to the youngsters and their parents and teachers so that they prevailed upon the youngsters not to join any outfit propagating terrorism.
“We hope that the youth engagement programmes will pay dividends in the months to come,” the Northern Army Commander said.
To a question, he said, 836 militants were killed in the Jammu and Kashmir State in the last five years, of which, 490 were Pakistani or foreign militants.
“There was significant percentage of Pakistani militants, who were being used as cannon fodder and pushed into Jammu and Kashmir to cause casualties among Indian citizens.However, the Army was taking action to arrest this trend,” he added. “We have achieved moral ascendancy over Pakistan along Line of Control,” he said.
With regard to rehabilitation policy of surrender militants, he said, the State Government is trying to refine surrender policy and “We have already given our inputs.”
He said that a small section of Kashmir youth who are casually got affected by the redicalisation. He said that Army is using artificial intelligence based solution and to ensure that gullible youth do not fall prey to nefarious design. He said that security forces are conducting tactical operations to bring peace in the valley.
On a question, the army commander hoped Pakistan and Pakistan army will not try to disrupt the peace in India but if they try to do it then Indian army is fully prepared and they will get a bloody face.
Claiming that Indian army is dominating the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, he said, “There is no occasion when a misadventure done by Pak army or militants is not suitably responded.”
With regard to Line of Actual Control (LAC), he said, “We have been able to maintain peace and tranquility. Flag meetings are conducted to ensure peace and tranquility at LAC.”
On the killing of Army jawan Aurangzeb, he said, “We got inputs that one to two Jawans intentionally or unintentionally leaked information of the movement of rifle-man Aurangzeb, we have detained them and enquiry is on. We have a strong check and balance.”