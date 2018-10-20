Army goes berserk in Pulwama’s Trichal village, allege locals

Javid SofiPulwama:
Residents of Trichal village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have accused army of going berserk and thrashing civilians on Thursday evening after an IED blast in the area left 7 army men injured.
Villagers from Trichal informed that soon after the IED explosion, army men of 55 rashtriya rifles entered into nearby residential houses. “Many civilians were beaten ruthlessly,” the villagers said. They informed that a youth, Showket Ahmad Dar was dragged out from his house along with his father into the courtyard and then mercilessly flogged by army men. The villagers said that his one arm was fractured and sustained a head injury as well while his father sustained injury in right hand. The residents added that army personnel entered into the house of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, which is located very near to the site of explosion, and thrashed the family members. “Mushtaq was given gun butts and he suffered injury in face below eyelids. His daughter was dragged on shreds of glasses and she suffered injury in one foot,” the villagers said. The villagers also accused army of ransacking house items of Mushtaq. The villagers said that around 25 persons including some middle aged women and girls were beating in similar manner. “More than a dozen people were hospitalized on Friday morning,” the villagers said, accusing civil and police administration of denying them ambulances during the night for ferrying injured to hospitals. Doctors at district hospital Pulwama said that they received 15 civilians from Trichal. “They were having beating marks and many had arm, hand or head injuries, none of them were having serious injuries,” the doctors said. The list of injured include; Showket Ahmad Dar, Ali Mohammad Dar, Raja Banoo, Abdul Majeed Mir, Nayeema Banoo, Wazira, Irshad Ahmad, Raja, Basharat, Gulzar Ahmad, Gousia Jan, Shafeeqa, Muneeb Ahmad, Saima Jan and sayaqa Jan. 7 army men were injured, four grievously, on Thursday evening when an armoured vehicle of army came under IED blast while crossing a bridge on Pulwama –Lassipora road near Trichal village.