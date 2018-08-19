Army goes ‘berserk’ in Kulgam’s Bhan village

Detains 3 youth, damage property worth millions
Shafat MirBHAN (KULGAM):
Army detained three youth in Bhan village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district while locals said property worth millions of rupees was damaged by the local Army unit last night.
The Army men not only caused damages in the area but also beat up several locals after raiding the locality Friday evening, locals said.
“At around 8 pm Friday, the Army men appeared in our locality and started making announcements from Masjid loudspeakers, asking locals to handover some youth from the village to them,” said a local.
The locals tried to resist the arrest of youth by the Army, which enraged the Army personnel who then went berserk and vandalized their properties.
They smashed window panes of the houses and damaged the kitchen appliances which included refrigerators and washing machines, villagers said.
“The Army men also damaged cars, tractors and bulldozers parked in the locality. Later, the Army men took away three youth identified as Fasil Bashir, Fasil Nazir, Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, all natives of Bhan village after beating up the inmates which included women also. The Army men also looted several shops,” said a local.
There was a hue and cry across the village till midnight as locals screamed for help amid “rampage” by the Army men.
The ransacking and “highhandedness” by the Army triggered protests in twin localities of Bhan and adjacent Ashmuji village, he said.
However, the Army spokesman denied involvement of their men in the incident.
“Our men didn’t indulge in any kind of ransacking or beating of people in Bhan locality and all the accusations are completely baseless,” PRO Defence, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.