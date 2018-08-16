Army foils infiltration bid in Naushera

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch:
The Army Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in Naushera area of Rajpuri district in Jammu region.
Jammu based defense spokesperson said, Wednesday in the early morning; the alert Army personnel noticed movement along the line of control in Naushera sector.
On being challenged, the armed intruders opened fire on troops, he said, adding, “Our troops responded with retaliatory fire in equal measure.”
He said that Pakistan Army provided supporting and covering fire, “with a view to cover the move and help in extrication of the armed intruders”.
In the ensuing firefight, one army personnel sustained injuries and he was evacuated for further medical treatment, he said, adding his condition is stated to be stable.
Search and sanitization operations are continuing till the last reports came in.
He said: “Pakistan continues in its nefarious designs of supporting and abetting infiltration across the LoC. It is clear that Pakistan has never been interested to bring about peace and stability in J & K. They have been vitiating the atmosphere both along LoC and hinterland.”
“White Knight Corps is keeping a strict and constant vigil across the LoC and all the security force are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored militants,” he said.