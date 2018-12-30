About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army fires gunshots on suspects near Jammu's Ratnuchak Military Station, search on

Army troops in wee hours of Sunday fired few rounds on seeing suspicious movement near Military Station at Ratnuchak on city outskirts.

"In Ratnuchak Military Station, a suspicious movement was noticed by the Sentry on duty at about 0150 hours," defence spokesman here said.

He said that the suspects were challenged but they did not stop, thereafter warning shots were fired by the sentry.

"The suspects fired back on the sentry and rushed out of the sight but the search operation is still on," said the spokesman.

