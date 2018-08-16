About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army finds arms cache near LoC search operation

Published at August 16, 2018 11:17 AM 0Comment(s)1281views


Agencies

Jammu

Army personnel on Thursday discovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a massive search operation launched near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, defence sources said.

The search operation in Jammu Kashmir was started in the Jhanjar area early in the day after an army man was injured on Wednesday while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists.


"A large forest area has been surrounded. The operation is still on to ensure that no terrorist is hiding in the dense jungle," the sources said.

