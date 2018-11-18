Army felicitates teachers of AGSs’ at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
Headquarters Northern Command and Satya Bharti Foundation jointly organized a Teachers’ Innovation Award and Academic Planning Meet on 15 and 16 November at Udhampur to appreciate and recognize the innovative teaching practices employed by various Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) in Jammu & Kashmir. The official spokesperson said during the meet 320 teachers from 45 AGSs of J&K presented their models out of which the selected teachers were felicitated for their contributions to their Schools in the noble profession of teaching. Also, the Principals of all the schools gave an update on the academic planning for the year 2018-19.
Nuzhat Gojri from AGS Hanzik, Mohammed Ashraf Magray and Mr Bilal Ahmed Dar from AGS Ziran were felicitated by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command during the event.
In addition to this, the results of International Inspire Aspire Poster and Writing Competition were declared by Satya Bharti Foundation in which Falak Fayaz of class X and Neha Mushtaq Bhatt of class VII of AGS Hanzik received certificates of achievement.