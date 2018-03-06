Army facilitates cricket coaching for youth

Srinagar, 05 Mar 2018.
In sync with the aspirations of the youth, Army under project Sadhbhavana identified and conducted a cricket coaching tour for eight young players of Machhal bowl at Jammu from 1 Feb to 2 Mar 2018. The tour provided opportunity to players to improve their skills which will enable them to get a better platform for further selection in State/National level team. On return from the tour, the youth thanked the unit for giving them this opportunity. This gesture from Indian Army has improved bonhomie and goodwill in the area.
