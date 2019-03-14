Army deserter shot dead in Pulwama

March 14, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a youth, who had deserted army during training couple of months ago, in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said unknown gunmen fired upon Showkat Ahmad Naik, 37, son of Mohammad Yousuf Naik at Pinglina village in Pulwama in the afternoon.

"Naik was fired upon near Jamia masjid, Pinglina when he was walking towards Srinagar -Pulwama highway. He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where doctors declared him brought dead," he said.

Naik had bullet wounds on head.

Local residents said Showkat had joined army in 2018 but for last five months he was at home attending daily chores.

Showkat is survived by sister and elderly parents.

Defence spokesperson in Srinagar said the recruit Showkat Ahmed Naik son of Mohammad Yousuf Naik never took oath as an army man.

“Showkat was enrolled on January 15, 2018 in Territorial Army (TA) and he went to JAKLI regimental center on March 21, 2018,” he said.

He said Showket went on three days leave from September 14 and never returned.

“He was declared deserter on September 17, 2018," the spokesman said adding technically, after being declared deserter during training, he is a civilian.