Army denies allegations

Dear Editor,
In response to the Editorial ‘’Armed Forces’ Conduct’” published in the Srinagar edition dated 20 Aug 2018 citing “false and unfounded allegations” published in the reports “Army goes berserk in Kulgam’s Bhan village” and ”Woman , who slipped into coma in Army raid dies”. The Editorial alleges the Army of drawing curtains on such episodes and a need to leash the gun wielding. The content of the reports on which the Editorial is based lacks facts, are unfounded and seem to be pushing an agenda of maligning the image of the Army. The Army carries out its task in a professional manner and has complete respect for human rights. It is committed to minimal collateral damage during encounters to life or property. In the news reports, the Defence PRO has already denied involvement of the Army personnel in any such incident. Joint Operations were launched in village Bhan based on inputs of the presence of militant in the area wherein no villager was mistreated. In fact, the Medical Officer provided medical care to two ailing youth of the village. The elders of the village visited the COB next morning and apologized for the incident of stone pelting that had taken place.
Col Rajesh Kalia PRO (Def) Srinagar