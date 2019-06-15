Army conducts Yoga class at Chewa girls school

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Military Garisson Manasbal has been interacting with locals on a regular basis and organizing informative events and undertaking initiatives to improve the quality of life of the residents of the area. The Army spokesperson said under one such initiative a yoga class was conducted by the SK Bala Army Camp at Govt Girls School, Chewa. “Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice and is an invaluable gift of India's rich history. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; and is a holistic approach to health and well-being,” the spokesperson said. He said by changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in improving our overall wellbeing. Thus in view of the upcoming international yoga day on 21 Jun 2019, a class on yoga was conducted for the students. Tea and snacks were also organised for the participants after the class. The aim of this interaction was to teach the practice of yoga, meditation, spread awareness about yoga and encourage young kids to adopt it in their lifestyle. A talk discussing its benefits and also to generate interest among the youth was also conducted. Such efforts indeed go a long way in strengthening Awaam-Army bonding.

