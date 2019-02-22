Army conducts recruitment rally at Bla’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
Army Recruitment Rally was conducted at the unit location of 161 Infantry Battalion TA (Home and Hearth) JAK LI at the Ganthmulla, Baramulla for both the categories of Soldier General Duty and Tradesman.
The Army spokesperson said the Recruitment Rally is being organized in a phased manner. During Phase-I, all candidates are to undergo Physical Test and Medical Examination. The successful candidates of Phase-I will then be appearing in a written exam as Phase – II.
The spokesperson said the aspirants expressed their eagerness and happiness to join Territorial Army (Home and Hearth) JAK LI Regiment which is based upon the concept of ‘Sons of Soil’.
“This was evident from the turnout of approx 3000 aspirants. The recruitment will not only give much-needed employment but further emboldens the spirit of the youth to adopt the path of righteousness and success. The aspiring candidates exhibited their ardour towards this lifetime opportunity of adventure and progression besides dignity and self-esteem that the Army offers to a soldier and his family,” said the spokesperson.
The upcoming recruitment rallies to be conducted by Army in the near future are of 162 Infantry Battalion TA (Home and Hearth) JAK LI scheduled from 25 February to 27 Feb at JAK LI Regimental Centre, Old Airfield near Rangreth and of 163 Infantry Battalion TA (Home and Hearth) SIKH LI scheduled from 25 February to 2 March 2019 at Hyderbeigh, Pattan. Minimum education qualification criteria is Matric for Soldiers General Duty and Tradesmen whereas 10 2 for Clerk.