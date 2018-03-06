About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army conducts 10 day sports, cultural extravaganza

Published at March 06, 2018 03:15 AM 0Comment(s)717views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Srinagar: In an initiative to develop all round personality of children of various schools of Tangmarg region, a 10 day Inter school sports and cultural extravaganza organized by the Army commencing from 05 Mar 2018.
Various events will be organised during meet such as Half Marathon, Cycling, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Painting, Drawing, Essay writing, Cultural & Dance completion and debate etc. The opening ceremony at Tangmarg market was attended by students, school staff of various schools and locals. Inter school half marathon was also conducted during the opening ceremony.
The enthusiastic participants were presented with momento for displaying true sportsman spirit.

