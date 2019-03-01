Army Commander visits Rajouri sector

Rising Kashmir NewsRajouri, Feb 27:
Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Thursday visited forward posts in Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.
During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations.
The Army Commander was also briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations through superior and aggressive domination of Line of Control being exercised by the troops and defensive measures put in place.
The Army Commander interacted with the troops and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids.
The need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenge was also reinforced.
He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.
The Army Commander appreciated the preparedness and most importantly the morale of all troops of the Ace of Spades Division in light of the recent operational scenario.