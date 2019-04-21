About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | PTI

Army commander visits hinterland bases in Kishtwar

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.
The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Udhampur-based northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, interacted with police and civil administration officials and exhorted all for their synergised efforts to defeat attempts of anti-national elements to revive militancy in the region, a defence spokesperson said.
He, along with the White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, visited the hinterland bases and posts in Kishtwar sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation in the wake of recent terrorists initiated incidents, a defence spokesperson said.
Communally sensitive Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.
"During the visit to the sector, the Army commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same," the spokesperson said.
He said the Army commander was also briefed on the formations role in maintaining conducive environment for successful conduct of recently held parliamentary elections. Kishtwar, which is part of the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, went to polls in the second phase on April 18.
He was also briefed on the aggressive domination of area of responsibility being exercised by the troops to thwart the nefarious designs of the anti national elements, the spokesperson said.
He complimented the Army, police and the civil administration for efficiently handling security situation in Kishtwar town arising after the recent killings.
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the evil designs of the anti-national elements.

