Army commander reviews security situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday reviewed the security situation in central Kashmir.
Defence spokesman said Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived here today on a two day visit to the Valley to review the prevailing security situation.
Accompanied by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited the formations and units in central Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current situation.
“The Army Commander commended troops for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced,” defence spokesman said.
He said Army Commander also visited the 92 Base Hospital in Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, where he enquired about the health of recuperating army men and wished them all a speedy recovery.
He appreciated the excellent work and eminent critical care provided by the doctors and faculty of the 92 Base Hospital, which has been the lifeline of the Valley as it extends its support not only to the armed forces personnel and their dependants, veterans but also to the police and paramilitary forces during the critical period of resuscitation and life saving intervention.