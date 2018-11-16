About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army commander reviews security in Kashmir

Published at November 16, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday to review the prevailing security situation.
Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited the hinterland formations and units both in North and South Kashmir, and was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current situation, a defence ministry spokesman said here.
He also visited the Srinagar Transit Camp wherein he was apprised about the security and administrative aspects for the transient Army personnel in the Valley. “The Army Commander complimented the troops for their recent successes and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to minimize civilian causalities,” the spokesman said.

