Army Commander reviews security in eastern Ladakh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar,
Nov 20: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command visited Karu military station and forward posts in Eastern Ladakh Sector on Tuesday, a defence ministry spokesman said.
He said Army Commander reviewed the security situation and was briefed on the operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh.
Accompanied by GoC, he also interacted with troops deployed on the ground and “appreciated their unflinching dedication and devotion to duty even in extremely harsh weather and highly challenging terrain while maintaining the sanctity of the borders”.