About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army Commander reviews security in eastern Ladakh

Published at November 21, 2018 12:43 AM 0Comment(s)291views


Army Commander reviews security in eastern Ladakh

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar,

 Nov 20: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command visited Karu military station and forward posts in Eastern Ladakh Sector on Tuesday, a defence ministry spokesman said.
He said Army Commander reviewed the security situation and was briefed on the operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh.
Accompanied by GoC, he also interacted with troops deployed on the ground and “appreciated their unflinching dedication and devotion to duty even in extremely harsh weather and highly challenging terrain while maintaining the sanctity of the borders”.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top