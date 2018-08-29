Army commander reviews preparedness of troops at LoC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 28:
The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control (LoC).
Lt Gen Singh arrived in Srinagar on a two day visit to Valley today. Accompanied by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited the formations and units along the LoC and the hinterland formations in North Kashmir.
He was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current situation.
“The Army Commander conveyed his appreciation to all the men and officers for their steadfastness and successful conduct of operations. He urged them to continue with the vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure from across the LoC,” defence spokesman said.
He said Lt Gen Singh lauded the excellent synergy amongst all the forces and exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their task in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for people of Kashmir.
Later in the evening, the Army Commander met Inspector General of Police Kashmir and appreciated the joint efforts of all the agencies which were critical to successful counter militancy operations