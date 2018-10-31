About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 31, 2018


Army commander reviews Ops preparedness of troops

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 30:

 On the second day of his visit to the State, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Tuesday visited the forward areas of Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation on the Line of Control.
Accompanied by the GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt, the Army Commander visited forward posts in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, where he was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations.
“Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements,” defence spokesman said.
Later in the day, the Army Commander visited the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg and interacted with the troops undergoing specialised training in snow-craft and winter warfare.
He commended the high standards of training provided by HAWS, which is an epitome of specialised training in mountain, high altitude and snow warfare.


