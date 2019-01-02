About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army Commander briefs Governor on security situation

Published at January 02, 2019 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)381views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Jan 01:

 Army's Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday and briefed him about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Singh briefed Malik about the prevailing security situation along the forward areas and the hinterland, operational preparedness of the Army for anti-militant activities and measures being taken for ensuring safety and security of people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB),” an official , the spokesperson said.
The Governor emphasised on sharp vigil along the LoC and IB and maintenance of high ethical standards during discharge of duties.

