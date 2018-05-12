Army Chief’s statement smacks of arrogance: Geelani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Friday said, “Repeated statements by army and police have at least confirmed our stand that state of Jammu and Kashmir is a police state, governed and managed by men in uniform and they often make announcements beyond their professional domain, while the political persons are only mute puppets just to cut the ribbons of inauguration or nod their head in assertive to these statements.
Commenting on the recent statement of Army Chief, Geelani in his statement said: “It is arrogant, egoistic and expression of the brute mindset based on military might.”
He said but these top ranked soldiers of India forget the historical facts that “peaceful and sincere sentiment of a nation can never die down under the barrel of gun”.
“It should not be more than clear to these rulers that our movement is not a campaign for any emoluments, perks or privileges, nor is it to make to the power corridors. It is a mass movement representing the uprising against the unrealistic, undemocratic and unjustified rule by India. It is a natural and realistic movement nourished by the blood and honor of our people. And any such movement is deemed to reach to its logical conclusion,” said Syed Ali Geelani.
He said that Indian rulers always promoted and pampered their “stooges” to act as their henchmen.
He further said: “It is a fact that 10 lakh army with latest weaponry and technological knowhow cannot be defeated by a few youth with minimum and little ammunition, but it is also a fact that this military might has been kept engaged by these few people for the last 30 years and the Indian Army is so afraid of these boys that they have to hide behind the human shield while encountering them.”
Geelani said as a nation “we can’t even think of surrender or submission”.
“We would prefer to vanish but never accept and legitimize the forced rule. Armed forces, with all their impunity and thick layer of protective laws, fail to combat the surge of the people,” he said.
Geelani said: “Army Chief should go through the pages of history, British Army also threatened Indians when they were holding the reins of power in India, American sarcastically said same to residents of Vietnam and in recent past Russians also tried to hold the territory of Afghanistan with same rhetoric, but history stands testimony to the fact that all these arrogant occupiers were dashed to ground along with their military and weaponry might.”
Hurriyat Conference (G) in a separate statement lashed out the state administration and police for barring its chairman Syed Ali Geelani from offering congregational Friday prayers terming it as “interference in the religious affairs.”
Statement also expressed resentment over repeated “arbitrary” curbs and restrictions in Srinagar and lockdown of central Jamia Masjid and other mosques of the city.