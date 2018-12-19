Army Chief’s statement illogical, immature: Rasheed

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 18:
Reacting to the recent statement of Army Chief in which he has termed stone pelters as “terrorists”, Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) supremo Engineer Rashid Tuesday termed Bipin Rawat’s statement as “illogical and immature.”
Addressing a presser at Kashmir Press Club, he said Army Chief has been threatening Kashmiris and trying to abuse everyone who dares to speak against “barbarism”.
Rasheed said that Rawat should apologise for his statements on stone pelters who are being killed.
“Army Chief is simply lowering his stature and it would be in the interest of the Army as an institution to feel ashamed for the killings rather finding illogical excuses,” he said.
Rasheed said New Delhi has been dragging army into politics by trying to give a military solution to the 70 yearlong pending political dispute.
“Disputes are not solved by military solutions and Kashmir dispute needs a dialogue process not any military solution,” he said.
"Army is supposed to defend its borders against foreign aggression but they are being used to crush the internal uprisings, to suppress the genuine voices of masses," he said.
MLA Langate said, “Rawat should be honest enough in telling the political establishment in New Delhi that they are losing ground in Kashmir and confronting against unarmed civilians.”
Over Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) call to have sit-in outside Army Headquarters at Badami Bagh, Rashid said that call was absolutely justified and most civilized way to protest against the Pulwama massacre.
He said those who have no business but to accuse JRL and others of hitting to streets and calling strikes, should come out with alternative plans and make people follow them rather creating unnecessary confusions.
“It is strange that every Indian politician including Governor of the state is justifying the killings by putting the blame on deceased but same people are condemning the incident, asking for inquiries and showing sympathy with the families,” he said.
Rasheed said the fake inquiries and condolences are itself confession of guilt. He asked Vijay Kumar, advisor in-charge law and order, not to cross his limits and try to realize that J&K dispute is not a law and order problem.
He appealed masses to show unity and asked all political forces to focus on unity with some minimum common ground so that these massacres will come to end.
“Kashmiris are fighting for a political resolution and need peace more than anybody,” he said.
While welcoming the concerns of Amnesty India and OIC, Rasheed asked the international community to see sufferings of Kashmiris through a humanitarian prism and play their role in ending the bloodshed.