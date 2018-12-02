Army chief’s remarks create havoc in India’s constitution, polity: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday accused India’s Army chief, General Bipin Rawat of creating “havoc” in country’s constitution and its democratic polity.
In a statement issued here, Soz said “I feel sad that the well established institutions and their sphere of activities that have also been well defined in the past, have now started getting trespassed by some people who refuse to appreciate the provisions of the constitution of India, both in letter and in spirit,” he said. “To cite a case in point is the sustained rhetoric of General Rawat who feels free to comment on situations of political nature and the General’s remarks often carry implications for the society, at large.”
Soz alleged that General tries to set a new trend that he is not bound by the Rules of Business indicated for him, in the warrant of his appointment. It has never been the case at any point of time since India’s independence.
“It’s very sad that the National Opposition is not taking any notice of the General’s Rhetoric which certainly shows India in poor light, internationally,” he said.
Geelani condemns arrest of Kishtwar militant’s kin
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Saturday condemned arrest of mother and two sisters of a militant in Kishtwar on the suspicion of being involved in the killing of BJP worker and his brother about a month back.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said: “Our stated policy is that we neither support nor encourage any attempt to harm anybody on the basis of political ideology, no matter how divergent or unacceptable they are.”
Geelani alleged “punishing the kith and kin particularly womenfolk for the crime they have never done is the age old revengeful tactics of Indian establishment, as they have been doing so very shamelessly for the last 70 years.” “These are just a few palpable sores of Indian secularism of which its leaders are praising everyday and if their claim is dug a bit deep- there is nothing but filth,” he alleged. He alleged that the “champions of gender discrimination and those fighting for the women rights should at least question their leaders, with tall claims of protecting and respecting women, that why this biased dubious approach to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Geelani appealed women’s rights organizations and human rights forums to come to the rescue of helpless women of Kashmir as they have been on the receiving end for the last 7 decades.