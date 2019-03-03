Army chief visits Jammu, reviews security situation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 2 :
Amid heightened Indo-Pakistan tension, army chief General Bipin Rawat visited the Jammu-based Army’s 16 Corps on Saturday to review the operational preparedness, and exhorted all soldiers to remain vigilant.
This is the first visit of the army chief to the region after the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.
"The army chief and general officer commanding-in-chief of northern command Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh visited the 16 Corps headquarters to review the operational preparedness of the forces...in view of the current situation along the LoC and the International Border," a defence spokesman said.
During the visit, the Army chief was briefed and updated by GoC 16 Corps Lt. Gen Paramjit Singh about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formation.
The army chief was also briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations and measures put in place to thwart the nefarious designs of the adversary, the spokesman said.
General Rawat was also briefed on the measures reinforced in other areas of the formation's responsibility towards ensuring peace and stability.
The army chief exhorted upon army men and official to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements, the spokesman said.