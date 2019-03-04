Army Chief visits forward posts, reviews preparedness

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 2:
Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat Sunday visited various Army forward locations of Samba and Ratnuchak in Jammu region to review the operational deployment and preparedness.
The Army chief was briefed about the situation and preparedness by Lt Gen JS Nain, General Officer Commanding Rising Star Corps.
The Army chief also interacted with the troops in forward locations.
He expressed complete confidence in the Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any nefarious design of Pakistan and handle any situation.
The Army chief also praised the high state of morale and preparedness of troops.