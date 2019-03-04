About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army Chief visits forward posts, reviews preparedness

Published at March 04, 2019 12:48 AM 0Comment(s)258views


Army Chief visits forward posts, reviews preparedness

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Mar 2:

Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat Sunday visited various Army forward locations of Samba and Ratnuchak in Jammu region to review the operational deployment and preparedness.
The Army chief was briefed about the situation and preparedness by Lt Gen JS Nain, General Officer Commanding Rising Star Corps.
The Army chief also interacted with the troops in forward locations.
He expressed complete confidence in the Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any nefarious design of Pakistan and handle any situation.
The Army chief also praised the high state of morale and preparedness of troops.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top