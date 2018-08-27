Army chief visits forward areas along LoC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Sunday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir valley and commended the troops for their steadfastness in foiling infiltration attempts.
Gen Rawat visited the forward areas on the second day of his visit to Jammu Kashmir, an Army official said here.
He said the Army chief was accompanied by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhat.
The Army chief commended the troops for their steadfastness in foiling infiltration bids, he said.