Army chief says stone pelters are overground workers of militant groups

Published at October 27, 2018


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir are overground workers of militant groups and should be dealt with sternly, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said Saturday, a day after a 22-year-old army man was killed in stone pelting in Kashmir.

Gen. Rawat said if Islamabad continues to support cross-border militancy, then the Indian Army can resort to "other actions" too.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the Infantry Day, the Army chief, however, did not elaborate on what could be the possible action he was talking about.

The Army chief also asked Pakistan to desist from aiding and abetting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Indian State was "strong enough" to ensure that the border state remains a part of India and no one can take it away by force or any other means.

