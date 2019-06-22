Army chief reviews security at LoC

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks troops to remain prepared for strong retribution

Army chief General Bipin Rawat Friday reviewed security and operational preparedness of troops at Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri.

Gen Rawat accompanied by army’s northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited troops on the LoC to review prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units.

“The COAS was briefed and updated by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Paramjit Singh and commanders on ground. The COAS reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to cease fire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the LoC,” the defence spokesman said.

He said the army chief was also briefed on strategy to deal with elements, who are attempting to revive militancy in South of Pir Panjal.

“The army chief also interacted with troops deployed on the LoC and for Counter militancy operations. He commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism and was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) instituted by the units to ensure safe-secure environment, grasp of situation by the formation, synergy with civil administration, high morale, preparedness and mission readiness efforts by the troops,” the spokesman said.

General Rawat conveyed his satisfaction on the state of operational readiness of formations and assured material and moral support to all troops for enhancing operational capabilities.

He stressed the need to remain prepared for strong retribution if enemy provokes.

The army chief exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.

“During the visit to the forward areas, the COAS awarded the troops on the spot for gallant actions on the Line of Control,” the defence spokesman said.