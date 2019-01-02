Army Chief reviews Kashmir situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat arrived on a two day visit to Kashmir to interact with the troops and review the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control and hinterland.
Accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and the GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Chief visited the frontier district of Kupwara where he interacted with troops and was briefed about the recent counter infiltration operations.
The Army Chief was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops, and further exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality.
Later in the day, the Army Chief interacted with senior police officials and discussed the prevailing internal security situation in the Valley.
General Rawat also appreciated the seamless cooperation and synergy being maintained among all the agencies. “It was the most critical aspect of successful counter infiltration and counter militant operations.”