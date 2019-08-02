About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army chief begins 2-day visit to Kashmir, reviews security situation

 Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Thursday began two-day visit to Kashmir and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the valley.
Gen Rawat arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit to the Valley to review the prevailing security situation, a defence spokesman said.
He said the chief of Army staff, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the formations and units deployed in the hinterland in north Kashmir.
Gen Rawat was briefed by the local commanders on existing security situation and the measures instituted to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley.
During his interaction with troops on the ground, Gen Rawat lauded them for their high levels of morale and motivation.
The army chief further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively.
Gen Rawat also visited the Army Goodwill School at Mazbug, Sopore, in Baramulla district and interacted with the students and the staff.
Subsequently, the army chief was briefed by GoC at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps, he said.
Later in the day, Army chief called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan and apprised him about the overall security situation in the valley, including stringent enforcement of the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control.
They also discussed the vital importance of a fully integrated inter-service approach being used for planning and executing counter-militancy operations in the hinterland, the spokesman said, adding Governor appreciated the Army's role in restoring and preserving peace in the state.

 

