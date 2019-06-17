Army captain killed in ongoing Anantnag gunfight

June 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An army captain was killed in an ongoing gunfight with militants at Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

Official sources said that the Army officer of captain rank namely Keetan Sharma of 19 RR sustained critical injuries in the gunfight.

A police officer said that the army captain was injured critically and was evacuated to nearby military hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Earlier, three Army men including an army major Rahul Verma suffered injuries during the gunfight.

Earlier, two bodies were spotted by the joint team of army's 19 RR and SOG near the gunfight site.

The officer said that two bodies were found at the gunfight site during search operation.

The gunfight broke out after government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area. (GNS)

Picture: Nissar ul Haq / Rising Kashmir