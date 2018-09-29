Army can carry out another surgical strike: former Former Nagrota commander

AgenciesPune
Former Nagrota Corps commander, Lieutenant General Rajendra Nimbhorkar has said that Pakistan would never accept the reality that Indian Army successfully destroyed terror launch pads set up on Pakistan-administered Kashmir two years back.
The senior Army officer, who was a part of the operation, asserted that India can undertake a similar operation again, if required.
“Pakistan is Pakistan, they will never accept that Indian Army executed this. But the world knows it happened, the government has released evidence from time to time. Whether they want to believe it or not is up to them,” he said.
Lt. General Nimbhorkar further said that if required, the Indian Army would once again carry out the same exercise in the near future.
"If our Army Chief says that we need to launch another strike in the area as Pakistan is sheltering terrorists, we are ready for it,” he said.
"If one looks closely, after we conducted a surgical strike in PoK, no international community spoke against us. This clearly shows that India was not wrong and also paved way for us to carry out the similar operation in the future,” he added. (ANI)