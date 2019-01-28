About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army camp attacked in Shopian

Published at January 28, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)285views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama, Jan 27:

Suspected militants Sunday evening fired toward an Army camp in Ahgam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
SSP Shopian said the militants fired at 44 RR camp in Ahgam.
The Army men on duty retaliated by firing toward the militants, he said.
He said the brief exchange of fire continued for some time but no loss of life or injury was reported.
Meanwhile, Army's defence spokesman said that ineffective standoff fire took place toward Ahgam COB, 44 RR at 6:45 pm.
The firing was retaliated without causing any injuries or damage.
Following the attack, the government forces launched searches to nab the attackers, said an official.

