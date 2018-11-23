Army calls Bijbehara encounter 'surgical operation'

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 15 Corps on Friday said the encounter at Bijbhara encounter in which six militants were killed was a “surgical operation.”
“It was a successful, prompt and precise operation without any civilian or forces,” he said on the sidelines of a function organised on the occasion of Gurpurab day at 46 RR Army camp in Baramulla.
GOC said that police is ascertaining the facts about the meeting of militants in Lalchowk, Srinagar.
“Police is ascertaining whether the pictures are real or Photoshopped. But, wherever the militants are, we will kill them,” he said.
On Thursday pictures of a militant posing near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar went viral on social media.
About the involvement of slain militant Azad Malik in killing of Rising Kashmir founding editor Syed Shujaat Bukhari, AK Bhatt said, “We are confirming it yet whether there was any involvement of the slain militant or not.”
Police had claimed that Malik was among the three militants involved in assassination of Bukhari in Srinagar.
Bukhari and his two guards were killed after masked gunmen indiscriminately fired upon them outside Rising Kashmir office in Srinagar on June 14.