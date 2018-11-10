About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army briefs Guv about security situation along IB and LoC

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A senior Army officer Saturday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about the security situation along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), including pattern of infiltration from across the border, an official said.

The Army's General Officer Commanding (GOC), 26 infantry division, Maj Gen Sharad Kapoor met the Governor at Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility, an official spokesman said.

He said the Governor and the GOC reviewed issues relating to the pattern of infiltration from across the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

They also discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in the area, the spokesman said.

 

