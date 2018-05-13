Army at loggerheads with Jammuites

Barricading, ban on construction irks Nagrota villagers
Barricading, ban on construction irks Nagrota villagers
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 12:
Over four villages have been badly affected with barricading and restriction on construction within 1000 yards of an Army depot in Ban area of Nagrota following which the Army and locals are at loggerheads.
The issue came to the fore when reports about the construction of a house by a former BJP’s cabinet minister surfaced and the Army expressed strong resentment against it.
When the Army failed to stop the construction of the house belonging to the former BJP minister, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based 16th Corps, Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh wrote a letter to that ex-minister as well as to the Northern Command Chief, Lt Gen Lt Gen DevrajAnbu expressing resentment and said that the construction has violated the works of Works of Defence Act, 1903 at Ban villages.
Army in its letter claimed that the construction has taken place approximately 530 meters from the outer wall of the ammunition depot at Ban village.
The issue had cropped up 23 years ago when Ban villagers met the then Divisional Commissioner, Jammu on August 14, 1995 and objected to the acquisition of land to Army.
After hearing the grievances of people, then Divisional Commissioner, Jammu wrote to Deputy Commissioner, Jammu asking him to look into the matter.
“The villagers from Ban area of Nagrota have requested not to consider the land acquisition of the Army in Ban which is at a preliminary stage,” the letter asking Deputy Commissioner, Jammu reads.
In 2002, Army issued a notification under Section 7 in The Works of the Defence Act, 1903 by restricting any construction within 500 yards of the ammunition depot.
In 2007, Army came with an amended notification 7/B that the yard is extended to 1000 yard.
The Army all of a sudden increased the area and banned any construction within 1000 yards around the depot area leading to resentment among the people.
Annoyed with the approach of the Army, people during the former chief minister Omar Abdullah’s tenure met the then Deputy Commissioner, Jammu on July 7, 2009 and asked the Army why they had created barriers where people were living for the past 50 years.
The then Deputy Commissioner, Jammu also wrote to the Army on August 6, 2010 that Army had created iron gates, barriers, and barbered wires restricting movement of people in the area.
However, the Army did not pay heed and the restrictions continued in Ban and its adjoining areas where the depot was established on the pretext of security reasons.
Under pressure from the locals, Deputy Commissioner Jammu made a committee for verification in January 2, 2018 and the committee was headed by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu.
On March 22, 2018, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nissar Ahmed Shad asked Army to provide a sketch of the ammunition depot.
“The works of defense (sensitive area) ammunition dump area should have to be measured from the inner side of the depot completing a distance of 1000 yard and not of the outer boundary,” the ACR wrote.
However, the Army did not provide him any sketch of the depot.
As there was no response, sources said, the ACR Jammu wrote similar letter to the Chief Secretary Bharat BushanVyas informing him about the issue.
Interestingly, the then Deputy Commissioner, Jammu also wrote to GoC 16 Corps Nagrota when he visited Ban area.
In his letter, the then DC Jammu wrote that representation of people in Ban village for unauthorized blockade of road from Bameeni Pull to Dhamoni by Army has been received where people from villages like Ban, Panjgrian, Dhamuni, Seri Kalan, and Seri Khurd in Nagrota block are facing huge problem due to installation of iron gates, raising of barriers and laying of barbed wire restricting movement of people on the road near the ammunition depot connecting the national highway to these village.
“I have personally visited the area and found that these gates and barriers have been constructed by the concerned unit on the State land which does not belong to Army authorities without seeking permission from the land revenue authorities,” the then DC Jammu wrote.
“Besides this, every day women, children and old men are being put to embarrassment by restricting them access to the road leading to the village. As per the law of the land, we cannot deny right of way to the villagers. In order to put up a friendly face of the Army, we should avoid undue harassment of the people who are law abiding and dignified citizens of the country,” he further wrote.
Expressing his concern, the then DC said in the latter that “It is unfortunate that despite my visiting the places and personally discussing the issue with the Station Commander, no attention has been paid to this problem being faced by the villagers.
He further wrote, “It will not be out of place to convey that if no amicable solution is provided to this office, we will be forced to registers police case for construction on the State land and also for harassment of the villagers.”
Meanwhile, a deputation of Ban village also met Legislative Assembly Speaker, Nirmal Singh and presented their representation to him expressing resentment against restrictions.