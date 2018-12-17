Army asks people not to march toward its Hqrs

Govt to impose curbs in Srinagar today; no traffic on Pantha Chowk-Dalgate route
Govt to impose curbs in Srinagar today; no traffic on Pantha Chowk-Dalgate route
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
In view of ‘Badam Bagh Chalo’ called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the civilian killings, Army Sunday asked people not to pay heed to the JRL call and not to march towards its headquarters in Srinagar on Monday.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar said Army along with all security agencies and civil administration is fighting militancy and “proxy war, sponsored by Pakistan and its proxies in Kashmir”.
“The objective of forces is to bring peace and normalcy in Valley with the support of people,” he said.
He said a large number of militants were killed while trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC) and killed even larger number of them in the hinterland this year to improve the overall security situation, making huge sacrifices themselves.
“These militants were involved in many cases of gruesome killings of innocent Kashmiris including civilians, SPOs, policemen and other forces personnel on leave,” said the spokesman.
He said the forces make every attempt to avoid any loss of civilian lives in cross-fire and minimise collateral damage to property.
“Loss of any civilian life is always painful for the forces. However, the vested interests are continuously at work to instigate and mobilise gullible youths to encounter sites,” he said.
The spokesman said the call given by JRL for march to Badam Bagh Cantonment is another such attempt.
“Indian Army strongly condemns this call by ‘Pak proxies’ and advises people not to fall prey to such designs of anti-national forces,” he said adding, “Indian Army is always with the people of Kashmir and will foil all such evil attempts of militant-separatist-Pakistan nexus to pit the civilian population against the forces.”
The spokesman advised public not to pay heed to the misleading call by JRL.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called on people to march towards Badambagh Cantonment tomorrow to protest killing of seven civilians by forces during clashes near encounter site in Pulwama on Saturday. They have also called for three day strike against the killings.
Meanwhile, sources said authorities are likely to impose curbs in parts of civil lines areas leading to Badamibagh cantonment tomorrow to foil the separatists march.
They said the curbs are likely to be imposed on public movement in Dalgate, Sonawar, Pantha chowk and adjoining areas.
An official spokesman said restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC would be imposed within the territorial jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj and Ram Munshibagh police stations on Monday.
“There will also be partial restrictions within the territorial jurisdictions of Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of the district,” he said.
He said the restrictions would be imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.
A traffic police spokesman said in view of security restrictions in Srinagar on Monday, the traffic would not be allowed to ply on Pantha Chowk-Sonwar-Dalgate road stretch.
He advised people, who intend to travel to south Kashmir, should take Bypass road to reach city centre.
“People who have to travel from Nishat and adjacent areas to reach city centre shall adopt Boulevard-Badyari Road,” the spokesman said adding, “No traffic shall be allowed to ply on Gupkar road stretch from Grand Palace crossing.”