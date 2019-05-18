Army arrests PaK resident in Kupwara

May 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A resident of Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) has been apprehended by army along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

They said that Shabir Ahmad son of Mir Wali of Manjkot PaK was apprehended near Diler post at Amrohi by army's 17 Bihar regiment.

A police officer said that the man is being questioned by army whether he has crossed inadvertently or there are some motives behind it. (GNS)