May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army apprehends PaK resident along LoC in Tanghdar

 A resident of Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) has been apprehended by army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
They said that Shabir Ahmad son of Mir Wali of Manjkot Pak was apprehended near Diler post at Amrohi by army's 17 Bihar regiment on Friday late evening. A police officer confirming it told GNS that the man is being questioned by army whether he has crossed inadvertently or there are some motives behind it.

 

