Army appeals people not to pay heed to JRL’s Badami Bagh march call

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Indian Army Sunday asked the people not to pay heed to the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) call for march to Badami Bagh Cantonment on Monday
In a statement, Army spokesman said that forces make every attempt to avoid any loss of civilian lives in cross-fire and minimise collateral damage to property.
“Loss of any civilian life is always painful for the Security Forces. However, the vested interests are continuously at work to instigate and mobilise gullible youths to encounter sites,” the spokesman said.
The Army condemned the JRL call and advised people not to fall prey to such designs of anti-national forces.
“Indian Army is always with the people of Kashmir and would foil all such evil attempts of militant-separatist-Pakistan nexus to pit the civilian population against the forces,” the spokesman said adding “The public is once again advised not to pay heed to this misleading call by JRL.”
On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near the gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight at Sirnoo.
Following the killings, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).