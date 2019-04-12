Army and Awam meet held at Dharmuna

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Army hosted a harmony and confidence building meet at Army Camp Dharmuna on Thursday, where Army personnel and locals from adjoining areas interacted with one another over the prevailing issues in the area.

The official spokesperson said that many eminent locals and elders including Panches/ Sarpanches, forest officials and surrendered militants participated in the meet.

The spokesperson said that during the meet the emphasis was laid on the need for maintaining cordial relations which could dispel rumours and misinformation being spread by inimical elements.

According to the spokesperson all agreed that the Army and Awaam have been working hand in hand and must continue to work together to bring peace and development in the area. Discussions were held on measures to ensure sound and peaceful environment during the upcoming elections. An appeal was also made to the responsible citizens of society to guide their children and educate them well so that they could earn a decent living and contribute to society.

Residents of Dharmuna were assured of the Army’s assistance in renovating the Digital ground. The locals expressed their happiness on being invited and voiced the collective sentiments of the populace to work closely with the Army towards a brighter future.

