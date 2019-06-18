Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes viral

June 18, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

A traffic cop was allegedly beaten by the Army in Nowgam area of Srinagar for allowing a civilian vehicle to move close to Army vehicle.

The injured cop has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Balhama. After the incident he was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment by locals.

Witnesses at the bypass said that the cop allowed a civilian vehicle to pass closer to Army Casper which was stationed near Nowgam chowk.

A video of an injured cop has gone viral on social media and it has been shared by thousands of social media users.

[Representational Pic]