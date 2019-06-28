About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army allegedly denies permission to ‘Back to Village’ team in Poonch

Army on Thursday allegedly denied permission to a 'Back to Village' team from visiting villages falling in the forward area of Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
As per a local news agency, GNS, the 'Back to Village' team continuing with its scheduled itinerary had to visit at least two villages falling in the forward areas.
While reaching Balakote village, the team led by Nodal Officer Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary sought permission from Army to go beyond the gate, which, according to the official, was denied to them despite repeated requests.
"We sought permission from them (army) to allow us to visit the area to hear the grievances of public but we were not allowed, the official said, adding, "We remained there for half an hour to persuade them but had no option than to return without going beyond."
The Nodal Officer was accompanied by a team including local Sarpanch, Panch and villagers.
The team, as per reports, apprised SDM Mendhar Dr Sahil Jandyal about the situation who later on deputed Naib Tehsildar to facilitate the movement of the team. "But we faced disappointment as we had to return back without hearing by army," the official said.
"Soon after returning, we apprised SDM of the situation again who then sent Naib Tehsildar to assess the situation," the official said, adding, “To our utter disappointment he wasn't even allowed to talk and pushed back by the army deputed there."
Abdul Zubair Khan, an employee who was part of the team while talking to GNS said they were shown "utter disdain" by the army personnel deputed at the gate.
"They paid no heed to our requests and exhibited utter disdain," he said, adding, “If a magistrate level officer is treated like this, what a common man can expect from them (army)."
Meanwhile, SDM Mendhar while talking to GNS said he will look into the matter.
"We will look into it as why they were denied the permission," he said, adding, “There was perhaps some sort of suspicious movement which probably may be the reason for the denial." (GNS)

 

 

 

 

 

