Arms Licenses Case: Govt extends powers of DSPE to JK

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir government has accorded consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) in the whole of the State of Jammu Kashmir, to investigate and inquire into the cases related to the issuance of Arms Licenses.

“In pursuance of Section-6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Act No: 25 of 1946), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby accords consent, to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, to investigate and inquire into the offences and attempts, abetments and conspiracies in relation to or in connection with the offences in case FIR No: 11/2018 P/S VJ under section 5 (2) PC Act Svt 2006 r/w section 3/25 Arms Act and case FIR No: 18/2018 P/S VOK under section 5 (2) PC Act Svt 2006 120-B RPC and section 3/25 Arms Act,” said a notification issued yesterday by the State’s Home Department.

It said the Delhi Special Police Establishment will also inquire into other offences committed in the course of same transaction(s) or arising out of the same facts.

