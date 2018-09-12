Arms, ammunition recovered during searches in Rajouri village: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Sep 11:
Police and army on Tuesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from a village forest area in Rajouri district during a search operation, a police official said Tuesday.
According to the official, on Monday evening, Rajouri police received an information that a cache of arms and ammunition is lying in a forest area of Rajouri's Manuwala forests near Dhar Sakri village of Police Station Kandi.
He said that a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajouri police and 48 Rashtriya Rifles (Romeo Force) unit launched a joint search operation in the said forest area and on Tuesday, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a natural hideout of the militants.
These include 02 AK rifles, 06 pistols, 04 AK Magazines, 07 Pistol Magazines, 01 UBGL, 01 Radio Set, 01 Thoraya Phone, 680 PK gun bullets, 58 AK bullets, 08 pistol bullets, the official added.
Operation was started under the supervision of SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas and officers from Romeo Force while SOG teams headed by DySP Operations Rajouri Sukhdev Singh & Addl SP Mohd Yousaf and army teams from 48 RR started the operation which is still going on, said the official.